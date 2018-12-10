Amazon plans to open Amazon Go store in London's West End

Amazon has allegedly settled on a location in London's Oxford Circus for its first Amazon Go store outside the US.

Amazon Go is a completely cashier-less store concept that uses cameras and artificial intelligence to see what items shoppers put in their baskets and subsequently charge their accounts. That means they can leave the store without having to pay directly.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper said that Amazon had been looking for a shop with between 3,000 and 5,000 square feet of floor space.

Its sources claim that it will be the company's flagship store in the UK.

The new, London Amazon Go is thought to be part of a major global push to install around 3,000 similar stores around the world by 2021.

The Oxford Circus area, which includes Oxford Street and Regent Street, is the main shopping location in the capital. It includes Apple's flagship retail outlet and many other tech brands, alongside clothing and department stores.

Amazon Go is traditionally a grocery store, however, with currently open branches in Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco. It will be interesting to see what it stocks in its first UK location, therefore.

At present, there is no specific date for the opening of the shop, nor confirmation by Amazon. We'll bring you more when we find out.