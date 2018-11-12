Amazon has announced you can now buy its Show Mode Charging Dock as a standalone device (or as a bundle) in the UK.

There will be two versions available, from 12 November. One Show Mode Charging Dock model is compatible with Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet (launched in September 2018) and previous-generation Fire HD 8 (launched in 2017), while the other model is only compatible with the current-generation Fire HD 10. Amazon said the those devices have received an over-the-air software update.

The Show Mode Charging Dock is an accessory for Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, allowing you to dock you tablet, charge it, and use it a bit like an Echo Show. But, to use the Show Mode Charging Dock, you'll need to put a case on your Fire tablet so that the charged can take place via contact, using pogo pins on the stand to charge it wirelessly. The so-called "Show Mode" launches when the tablet is placed on the dock.

This gives you a display a little like the Echo Show, and it provides a visual Alexa experience, giving you details on the display, as well as back via voice. Just ask Alexa to see trending news, weather, your calendar, movie trailers, and more, and you'll get screen visuals that complement Alexa voice responses. You can place the dock anywhere too - the kitchen counter, bedside table, etc.

Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 8 is £39.99 and available at Amazon UK. Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 10 is £49.99 and also available at Amazon UK. The Show Mode Charging Dock is also available bundled with the Fire HD 8 tablet starting at £109.98 (a £10 saving) or bundled with a Fire HD 10 tablet starting at £189.98 (a £10 saving).

As for the case, the Show Mode Charging Dock comes with it.