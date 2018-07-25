Your TV remote will soon be able to order its own batteries

We've known for some time that manufacturers would be rolling out smart appliances with the ability to order their own consumables from Amazon.

Now Amazon UK has sent us a list of UK appliances and devices that will be launching using Amazon Dash Replenishment Services (DRS, as it's known, has been around in the US for a little while longer).

The theory is that you'll no longer need to order things like printer cartridges, dishwasher tablets (depending on the number of cycles, before you ask) and even batteries because smart devices will simply tell Amazon to deliver them to your home. This isn't a service for those who like to shop around or those who like to run their ink cartridges until they're so very empty; it's convenience that's prioritised.

Naturally, your devices will need to be DRS capable and it's the lastest list of these that Amazon is announcing today. Perhaps most appealingly, Toshiba TV remote controls will be able to order their own batteries when low.

Bosch and Siemens already have DRS-capable dishwashers out while Beko, Candy and Hoover are developing them. Kyocera printers have joined DRS and Candy, Haier, Hoover and Sharp are developing washing machines to help automatically re-order laundry detergent and fabric softener.

Illy is developing espresso and coffee machines to easily reorder capsules - our Nespresso could do with that feature!

Amazon Dash is also the name of the press-to-order button for the home. Dash can make things simpler if you always order a specific product from Amazon, but we reckon it would be a lot more effective if the price was guaranteed for a set period of time. The price swings on items like nappies can be drastic.

