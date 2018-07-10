Amazon has announced yet another Prime Day deal.

The company is holding a massive Black Friday in July-type sale next week (you can read all about it from here), but ahead of that annual shopping event, it's announcing some deals so you can prepare. Amazon's own Kindle Paperwhite, which is widely considered one of the best Kindle e-readers you can buy, will cost just $79.99 on Prime Day. It's currently priced $119.99 in the US.

According to an official Amazon statement sent to Pocket-lint, it'll have a $40 discount on the normal list price. But you can't buy it just yet. You'll have to wait until Prime Day to claim this sale. It still costs $119.99 right now. Prime Day 2018 starts on 16 July at 3pm ET/12pm PST and runs until 17 July, lasting a full 36 hours. Amazon plans to introduce several Deals of the Day during the sales event.

For this particular deal, Amazon said the Kindle Paperwhite is its best-selling Kindle. It has a built-in adjustable light and a 6-inch touchscreen. In our review of the device, we said it adds up to the perfect balance - between a fantastic reading experience and a great price.