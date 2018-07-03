Amazon has just announced Prime Day in the UK, which will be bringing a range of discounts for Amazon Prime members on 16-17 July 2018.

To help celebrate Prime Day, Amazon is hosting an event called Unbox Prime Day. Unbox Prime Day will be a day of entertainment made up of three events:

Ant Middleton book reading

Paddington 2 screening with Paddington

An intimate Take That concert

This will all be held on 15 July in London, at a secret location - yet to be confirmed - although we're expecting the exact details to be announced on 13 July.

The best bit about Unbox Prime Day is that it's free, with Amazon saying that you'll have to spend no money at all (except getting yourself to and from the event venue, of course).

The tickets are very limited and exclusive and you don't have to be a Prime member to attend, anyone can come along.

To apply for tickets you'll need to head to the Unbox Prime Day website and RSVP to be in with a chance of securing them. Amazon does say that tickets are non-transferable, seating is on a first come basis.

Amazon's Prime Day deals have already started online, with some early discounts. The main sales will take place on 16-17 July and you'll have to be a Prime member to be able to shop - so it's well worth signing up for a 30-day free trial.