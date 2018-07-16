Amazon Prime Day starts at 12pm today in the UK

Amazon Prime Day is when Amazon throws open its doors to bargain hunters with a huge online sale and it starts within the hour - at 12pm in the UK.

In 2018, Amazon Prime Day is a full 36 hours of deals so they run until midnight tomorrow.

Check out the latest deals and offers at Amazon's Prime Day deals Hub.

If you want to get in on the action, you need to sign-up to Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime is effectively Amazon's membership service. It gets you a whole range of benefits from early access to deals, Prime Video, free delivery and a whole lot more.

There's a 30-day free trial, so it's well worth getting yourself ready for the Prime Day shopping deals:

Turning to the deals themselves, here are some of the Amazon launch day exclusives that will be available as part of Prime Day:

Amazon will also be offering deals on some Amazon devices:

In addition to deals on Amazon devices, Amazon is offering deals on home security and up to 50% savings on smart home and home security bundles from leading brands like Ring, Philips, TP-Link, and Eufy. Here’s a look at some of the deals:

If you're into music, then check out the Amazon Music Unlimited deal that will get you 4 months for just 99p - normally it's £9.99 a month

These are just the start of Amazon Prime Day's offerings. We'll be keeping track of all the great deals as they happen - so keep an eye on our best Prime Day deals for the UK, if you're in the US, then we have a US Prime Day deals page, too.