Amazon Prime Day is when Amazon throws open its doors to bargain hunters with a huge online sale. In 2018, Amazon Prime Day is 16 July, starting at midday and running through to midnight on 17 July - a full 36 hours of deals.

However, the deals start today - 3 July - with Amazon launching its Prime Day Hub. Not only that, but it has a range of launch day exclusives, with are available from today and launching across the Prime Day period.

First of all, if you want to get in on the action, you need to sign-up to Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime is effectively Amazon's membership service. It gets you a whole range of benefits from early access to deals, Prime Video, free delivery and a whole lot more.

There's a 30-day free trial, so it's well worth getting yourself ready for the Prime Day shopping deals:

Turning to the deals themselves, here are some of the Amazon launch day exclusives that will be available as part of Prime Day:

Amazon will also be offering deals on some pre-owned Amazon devices.

If you're into music, then check out the Amazon Music Unlimited deal that will get you 4 months for just 99p - normally it's £9.99 a month

These are just the start of Amazon Prime Day's offerings. We'll be keeping track of all the great deals and letting you know when they happen - so keep an eye on our best Prime Day deal feature for the UK, if you're in the US, the we have a US Prime Day deals too.