Amazon UK announces Easter sales, with discounts starting from 19 March

Get your fingers primed, because there's another sale about to hit Amazon.co.uk. The retailer has confirmed that it will be running its Early Easter Sale from 19-26 March, giving you the chance to snap up an Easter bargain.

What will be on offer? That remains to be seen, but Amazon has said it will be running discounts in a number of categories - including TV and home entertainment - but yes, it will also include Green & Blacks Easter Eggs.

Amazon Prime members (as well as those signed-up for a 30-day free trial) will get early access to Lightning Deals, which is where the real bargains can be found, so it's a great opportunity to sign-up if you haven't already.

While Amazon hasn't detailed all the bargains that will be on offer, we suspect it will include the Amazon Echo, but Amazon has specified a couple of deals already:

We will of course keep you alerted to any great deals that we find for tech fans.