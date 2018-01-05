This Alexa-enabled mirror lets you control your bathroom by voice

Kohler, a popular maker of bathroom and kitchen fixtures, has introduced a new smart home line that includes an Alexa-enabled mirror.

Now, the interesting thing about this mirror, dubbed Verdera, is that Amazon recently patented a smart mirror. Also, because it has Amazon's Alexa built-in, you can ask it to read the news, adjust mirror lighting, and control other house gadgets. It features dual microphones and a watertight casing to protect its innards from splashes. It's also motion-sensitive and puts on a night light when you walk by it.

It's part of a new line called Kohler Konnect, which features other fixtures like a faucet and a toilet and a bathtub - all of which can be controlled via voice commands. They use the smart mirror as a control center. With the Verdera, you can talk to the Sensate kitchen faucet, which can pour out the exact amount of water you need, whether you want four ounces or an entire pot for boiling potatoes on the stove.

You can also talk to the Numi smart toilet, which has seat and feet warming, mood lighting, and music control features. You can also talk to the DTV+ shower system, which allows you to adjust your water temperature, pressure, steam time, and music. And finally, there's the PerfectFill kit that allows you to automatically start and stop a bath when the tub is full. Again, all these support voice commands.

The mirror will go on sale first, sometime in March. There's no word on pricing just yet, but it will eventually also support Google Assistant.