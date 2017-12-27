The best Amazon deals: Grab yourself a post-Christmas tech bargain

Christmas is over but if you didn't get what you were hoping for then there's good news. Amazon has a number of Boxing Day deals worth looking at with post-Christmas sales running until 31 December.
We've been through the site to hunt down the best tech deals and bargains worth looking at. If you've got a bit of cash burning a hole in your pocket then let us point you in the right direction.
Laptop and computing deals
The post-Christmas deals include a number of savings on laptops, hard drives and accessories with big savings available. Grab a hard drive and upgrade your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One or just upgrade your laptop with these great deals:
- Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-Inch PixelSense Tablet PC (Silver) for £719.10 (save £230.89) - click here for this deal
- ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook for £139.99 (save £80) - click here for this deal
- ASUS E203NA-FD026TS 11.6-inch Laptop for £179.99 (save £50) - click here to see this deal
- Lenovo IdeaPad 310 15.6-Inch FHD Laptop for £299 (save £150.99) - click here for this deal
- HP 17-AB301NA 17.3-inch Pavilion Power Gaming Laptop for £699.95 (save £250) - click here for this deal
- HP ENVY 13-ad015na 13.3-Inch FHD Laptop for £899 (save £200) - click to see this deal
- ASUS UX370UA-C4129T ZenBook Flip for £1,079 (save £320) - click here for this deal
- ASUS GL702VM-GC137T ROG Strix 17.3-inch Full HD Gaming Laptop for £1,160.10 (save £239.89) - click to see this deal
- Razer Blade Stealth 12.5-Inch 4K Touchscreen Laptop for £1,199.99 (save £350) - click for this deal
- Microsoft Surface Book 13.5" LED Detachable Notebook with Performance Base for £1499.99 (save £799.01) - click for this deal
- Crucial Solid State Drives (save up to £76) - click here to see the deals
- SanDisk Solid State Drives (save up to £97) - click here for these deals
- NETGEAR RBK53 Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi Mesh System for £399.99 (save £70) - see this deal
Headphones and speaker deals
If you're after an audio bargain then there are a number of deals worth looking at including brilliant prices on speakers and headphones:
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones for £279 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker Two Speaker Bundle for £129 (save £210) - click to see this deal
- Ultimate Ears "UE" WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker Twin Pack for £105 (save £64.99) - click to see this deal
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones for £167 (save £82) - click here for this deal
- Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Obsidian Bluetooth/Wireless Speaker for £139.99 (save £110) - click here for this deal
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3 ANC In-Ear Headphones for £110.52 (save £88.48) - click to see this deal
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A2 Active Bluetooth Speaker for £189 (save £110) - click here for this deal
- Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 On-Ear Headphones for £99.99 (save £35) - click for this deal
- Sennheiser OCX 686G Sports Earphones for £26.99 (save £53) - click here for this deal
- Get 2 Sonos One Speakers for £349.00 - click here for this deal
Smart home deals
If you're looking to upgrade your home or add to your smart home devices then there are some Amazon deals worth taking a look at. Everything from smart doorbells to security cameras at discounted prices:
- Arlo Q - Smart Home 1080p Full HD Security Camera for £119.99 (save £50) - click to see this deal
- Logitech Harmony Home Hub for App Control of 8 Smart Home Devices for £69.99 (save £30) - click to see this deal
- Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation for £189 (save £30.99) - click to see this deal
- Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 2 m Lightstrip Plus LED Kit for £49.99 (save £20) - click to see this deal
- Nest Protect 2nd Generation Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Battery) for £99.99 (save £9) - click to see this deal
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell for £125 (save £33) - click here for this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for £34.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Arlo Smart Home - 3 HD Security Camera Kit, 100% Wire-Free for £269.99 (save £140) - click here for this deal
Fitness tracker deals
If your New Year's resolution is to shed some weight then a fitness tracker might be on your shopping list. Amazon has you covered:
- Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker for £89 (save £49.99) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Vivofit 3 Wireless Fitness Wrist Band and Activity Tracker for £57.95 (save £32.04) - click to see this deal
- Garmin Vivosmart HR+ GPS Fitness Activity Tracker for £129.99 (save £70) - click to see this deal
- Garmin Vivoactive HR GPS Smart Watch for £179.99 (save £60) - click here for this deal
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch for £193.98 (save £106.01) - click for this deal
Amazon Kindle and book deals
For the bookworms out there, there's good news in the form of the discounts and deals for Amazon's Kindles. Unfortunately, the devices themselves aren't on sale, but if you already own a Kindle then there are some deals worth looking at:
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited access free for three months - click here to see this deal
- Over 500 books on sale from 99p - click here to see the 12 days of Kindle deals
Television deals
If you're in the market for a new TV then there are some surprisingly good deals to take a look at including 4K televisions with several hundred pounds off:
- Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED WLAN TV with Freeview Play for £399 (save £150) - click here for this deal
- Sony Bravia KD55XE7093BU 55" 4K HDR Smart TV for £691.20 (save £208) - click here for this deal
- Sony Bravia KD43XE8004 43 inch TV, Black with All New Echo (2nd Generation) for £688.99 (save £409) - click here for this deal
- Sony Bravia KDL49WE663 (49-Inch) Premium Full HD HDR TV for £429 (save £221) - click here for this deal
Smartphone deals
If you're thinking about upgrading your smartphone for the New Year or just grabbing a phone bargain then these deals are worth a look:
- BlackBerry Motion SIM-Free Smartphone for £348.99 (save £51) - click here for this deal
- Motorola Moto G5 16GB with 3 GB RAM for £152.99 (save £27) - click here for this deal
- BlackBerry KEYone 32GB 3GB RAM UK SIM-Free for £378.99 (save £120) - click here to see this deal
Xbox One games deals
If you didn't get the games you were hoping for this Christmas then the current deals might ease your pain as there are a number of games at great prices:
- Forza Motorsport 7: Standard Edition for £24.49 - click here to see this deal
- L.A. Noire for £22 - click here for this deal
- Call of Duty: WWII for £38 - click here for this deal
- Destiny 2 w/ Salute Emote for £19.99 - click here to see this deal
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition for £22 - click to see this deal
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £32.99 - click to see this deal
PS4 games deals
There are a number of deals on PlayStation 4 games too, so if you were lucky enough to find one under your Christmas tree or just fancy treating yourself then take a look at these offers:
- L.A. Noire for £21.99 - click here for this deal
- Call of Duty: WWII for £38 - click here for this deal
- Destiny 2 w/ Salute Emote for £19.99 - click here to see this deal
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition for £21.90 - click to see this deal
- Assassin's Creed Origins for £32 - click here for this deal
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £32.99 - click here for this deal
Nintendo Switch games deals
The Nintendo Switch might not really have many deals available at the moment, but if you were lucky enough to get one for Christmas you might want to grab some games to go with it. We can certainly recommend these:
- L.A. Noire for £25.99 - click here for this deal
- FIFA 18 for £37.99 - click here for this deal
- Doom for £39.99 - click here for this deal