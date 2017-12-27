The best Amazon deals: Grab yourself a post-Christmas tech bargain

Christmas is over but if you didn't get what you were hoping for then there's good news. Amazon has a number of Boxing Day deals worth looking at with post-Christmas sales running until 31 December.

We've been through the site to hunt down the best tech deals and bargains worth looking at. If you've got a bit of cash burning a hole in your pocket then let us point you in the right direction.

The post-Christmas deals include a number of savings on laptops, hard drives and accessories with big savings available. Grab a hard drive and upgrade your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One or just upgrade your laptop with these great deals:

If you're after an audio bargain then there are a number of deals worth looking at including brilliant prices on speakers and headphones:

If you're looking to upgrade your home or add to your smart home devices then there are some Amazon deals worth taking a look at. Everything from smart doorbells to security cameras at discounted prices:

If your New Year's resolution is to shed some weight then a fitness tracker might be on your shopping list. Amazon has you covered:

For the bookworms out there, there's good news in the form of the discounts and deals for Amazon's Kindles. Unfortunately, the devices themselves aren't on sale, but if you already own a Kindle then there are some deals worth looking at:

Amazon Kindle Unlimited access free for three months - click here to see this deal

Over 500 books on sale from 99p - click here to see the 12 days of Kindle deals

If you're in the market for a new TV then there are some surprisingly good deals to take a look at including 4K televisions with several hundred pounds off:

If you're thinking about upgrading your smartphone for the New Year or just grabbing a phone bargain then these deals are worth a look:

If you didn't get the games you were hoping for this Christmas then the current deals might ease your pain as there are a number of games at great prices:

There are a number of deals on PlayStation 4 games too, so if you were lucky enough to find one under your Christmas tree or just fancy treating yourself then take a look at these offers:

The Nintendo Switch might not really have many deals available at the moment, but if you were lucky enough to get one for Christmas you might want to grab some games to go with it. We can certainly recommend these: