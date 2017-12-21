Now Walmart is planning its own Amazon Go-like cashierless store
Walmart is trying to compete with Amazon by working on its own Amazon Go-like store, though it's still in the early stages of doing so.
According to Recode, Walmart is developing a cashier-less store that you can walk into, browse goods in, and cash out without having to deal with a cashier or take out your wallet. Does this sound at all familiar? Well, it should, because Amazon announced - exactly one year ago - a Seattle store, called Amazon Go, which doesn't have any registers or cashiers. You simply walk in, pick out what you want, and walk out.
Amazon calls this a "Just Walk Out" shopping experience, and it leverages computer vision technology. When you shop at Amazon Go, you'll never have to wait in line. The store works with the Amazon Go app. With that app, you can enter Amazon Go, then take the products you want, and go. All the items you leave with are automatically billed to your Amazon account. Now, Walmart is considering this same concept.
Its effort is reportedly dubbed Project Kepler, and it is being led by Jet.com co-founder and CTO Mike Hanrahan. (Walmart acquired Jet.com last August.) Recode claimed Project Kepler likely won't show up in existing stores in your neighborhood. Instead, if it ever comes to fruition, it'll land in new store formats with alternative retail experiences.
