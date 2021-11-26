(Pocket-lint) - DNA-testing kits have become so popular that TV shows like South Park are even poking fun at them.

Thanks to the Black Friday sales event there is a discount you won't want to miss if you want to delve deeper into your genetic makeup. There are price cuts both in the US and in the UK.

AncestryDNA is actually the No. 1 selling DNA test, according to Ancestry.com. It aims to help you uncover your "ethnic mix" across 165 regions worldwide, and it claims to have the world's largest consumer DNA network, with over six million people.

The kit includes easy-to-follow instructions and a saliva collection tube. Once you send in your spit, your DNA will be analysed against hundreds of thousands of genetic markers, resulting in a personalised report on your ethnicity and newly discovered relatives, though it takes roughly six to eight weeks to deliver your results. You will receive an email with a link to view your DNA results when they are finally ready.

Your DNA results will tell you which places your ancestors once called home across the world. Ancestry.com will also connect you to potential relatives who have taken the AncestryDNA test. We took the test in the past and discovered our lineage is mostly French and Russian, though we also had 2 per cent Sub-Saharan African. We were even able to connect with - via Ancestry.com - relatives currently living in New York City.

