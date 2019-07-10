With Prime Day around the corner, you'd think most companies on the site would be holding off on offering any sales at the moment. Think again.

Instant Pot has deeply discounted its pressure cooker line in the lead up to Prime Day. We call these early Prime Day or pre-Prime Day deals, and they're extremely hard to ignore. For instance, the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo60 is on sale on Amazon US for $60, a 40 per cent savings, but a $10 coupon cuts the price further to $50. Just two days ago, this same model cost $72 with a coupon.

The Duo60 is a 7-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker that works as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, saute, and food warmer. If you'd like a more powerful model, go with the Plus 9-in-1, which adds an egg cooker and sterilizer. It's down to $89.99 from $129.95.

The Duo line is one of the most popular pressure cooker ranges available. They come with pre-set programs, but they also let you control temperature, time, and pressure levels. With any one of these models, you can cook soup, meat, stew, rice, multigrain, porridge, and so on. You can even do things like make yogurt. For more recipe ideas, check out the Alexa Instant Pot Skill.

Some of the other Instant Pot models are also reduced on Amazon. The V3 6Qt 6-in-1 is $20 off, for instance, and the Ultra 8Qt 10-in1 is $53 off.