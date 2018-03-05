  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Amazon gadget news

Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day

and |
Pocket-lint Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day

Amazon has slashed prices on many of its own devices today in the run up to Mother's Day, including the Kindle Paperwhite - one of its best eBook readers.

It is discounted in both the UK and US with £20 and $20 knocked off the retail prices respectively.

Other Amazon devices are available with big discounts too:

As well as the Kindle Paperwhite on its own, you can also get one in an Essentials Bundle for £137.97. That includes an official Amazon leather cover and Powerfast 9W power adapter. 

While the Paperwhite is still a little more expensive than the basic Kindle (which is only £59.99), the illumination across the front of the display brings a lot of advantages. When the lights dim, you won't need to turn on the lights, so it's great for travelling, perfect for flights or reading in a tent on those barmy summer nights.

The Paperwhite is also a healthy bit cheaper than the next model up - the Voyage - which adds automatic illumination so it will adjust the brightness according to your conditions.

Don't forget to check out these other Amazon Kindle-related features: 

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
  2. Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
  3. Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon
  4. The digital decade: Gadgets and gizmos that are 10 years old
  5. Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
  1. DJI Osmo Mobile 2 review: Superb stabilisation
  2. Shadow of the Colossus under £20
  3. Starlink explained: How SpaceX will blanket Earth with superfast internet
  4. Pure Move T4 and Move R3 radios are for those who want DAB+ on their travels
  5. This is the Samsung DeX Pad that’ll turn your Galaxy S9 into a desktop PC

Comments