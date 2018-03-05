Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
Amazon has slashed prices on many of its own devices today in the run up to Mother's Day, including the Kindle Paperwhite - one of its best eBook readers.
It is discounted in both the UK and US with £20 and $20 knocked off the retail prices respectively.
- Get the Kindle Paperwhite for £89.99 on Amazon.co.uk
- Get the Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99 on Amazon.com
Other Amazon devices are available with big discounts too:
- Get the Amazon Fire TV 4K for £54.99 (£15 off) - Limited time deal
- Get the Amazon Echo Show for £139.99 (£60 off)
- Get the Amazon Echo Spot for £99.99 (£20 off)
As well as the Kindle Paperwhite on its own, you can also get one in an Essentials Bundle for £137.97. That includes an official Amazon leather cover and Powerfast 9W power adapter.
While the Paperwhite is still a little more expensive than the basic Kindle (which is only £59.99), the illumination across the front of the display brings a lot of advantages. When the lights dim, you won't need to turn on the lights, so it's great for travelling, perfect for flights or reading in a tent on those barmy summer nights.
The Paperwhite is also a healthy bit cheaper than the next model up - the Voyage - which adds automatic illumination so it will adjust the brightness according to your conditions.
Don't forget to check out these other Amazon Kindle-related features:
- Which Amazon Kindle is best for you? Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage or Kindle Oasis?
- Amazon Kindle Oasis vs Kindle Voyage vs Kindle Paperwhite: What's the difference?
