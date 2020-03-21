Amazon's Audible offers hundreds of kids' audiobooks for free while schools are closed

Amazon-owned Audible is opening up a free-to-listen catalogue of children's stories while children are off school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The site says: "For as long as schools are closed, we're open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids."

All stories are free to stream on your desktop, laptop, phone or tablet. Visit the Audible Stories site to get started.

Audible is a one-stop audiobook shop with thousands of audiobooks ready to listen to, many narrated by their authors or other actors.

You can also get a 30-day free trial of the full service to be able to try before you sign up for a subscription.

The first 30 days are free, which gives you your first audiobook, and then it's $7.99/£7.99 a month, which includes one audiobook per month.

Once you have joined the service, you can keep the audiobooks you've downloaded even if you then subsequently leave.

Selected Amazon Kindle devices launched over the last few years also feature Bluetooth so they support Audible, too.

Devices after the 2016 entry-level Kindle (eighth-gen) have the hardware in place so you can listen to Audible books over Bluetooth headphones.