Amazon Kindle Unlimited: Everything you need to know about the Spotify for books

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service allows subscribers to download and read an unlimited quantity of ebooks and audiobooks for a set monthly fee - not too dissimilar to services like Netflix and Spotify but for books rather than movies or music.

If you're a Kindle owner and you're wondering whether to sign up for the Kindle Unlimited service, this feature is a run down of everything you need to know about it, including how much it costs, whether there is a free trial and what kind of books are available.

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited is a monthly subscription plan. Once subscribed, users have unlimited access to over a million Kindle titles, thousands of Audible audiobooks and even some magazine subscriptions.

The service doesn't include every book on Amazon or Audible, but many of the best sellers are included. You just need to look for the titles marked with the Kindle Unlimited logo.

Amazon's subscription fee for Kindle Unlimited is $9.99 or £7.99 a month. It is not tied to an Amazon Prime subscription - which already includes Kindle Lenders Library, which is different.

You can use your credit card on file with Amazon to pay the monthly fee, and you're allowed to cancel your subscription at any time by visiting your Amazon account and adjusting your settings.

Yes, there is a 30-day free trial available to all customers interested. Just click on Amazon.com in the USA, or Amazon.co.uk in the UK to start your free trial.

All titles and audiobooks available through Kindle Unlimited are accessible across a range of devices and platforms, not just Amazon's own Kindle eBook readers or Fire tablets.

You will of course be able to read or listen with a Kindle or Fire device, for instance, but you could also simply install the free Kindle Reading App on a separate compatible smartphone or tablet.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited offers many best-selling books such as the Harry Potter series, The White Tiger, and Hunger Games. There are also professionally-narrated audiobooks from Audible, including Life of Pi, A Day at the Office, and Great Expectations.

You can also browse ebooks exclusive to Kindle Unlimited, such as: Because She Loves Me, The Thief Taker, Slaughterhouse-Five, The Hangman's Daughter series, War Brides, Watching Over You, Cry Baby, and James Duigan's Clean and Lean books.

Other notable ebook titles include The Hundred Year Old Man Who Jumped Out the Window, The Luminaries, The Etymologicon, Fractured, Death comes to Pemberley, The Detective's Daughter, World War Z, Cold in July, The Moaning of Life, the Tom Gates series, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the For Dummies series.

Notable audiobook titles include: Into the Darkest Corner, Gray Justice, The Magpies, Watch Over Me, Finding Emma, Wuthering Heights, and Treasure Island.

As mentioned above, once you've subscribed to the Kindle Unlimited service, any ebook or audiobook that is Kindle Unlimited-eligible will have the Kindle Unlimited logo on it.

You can simply select that title from Amazon's Kindle Store, choose "Read for £0.00", and away you go.

Yes, sort of. Not all titles in the Kindle Unlimited library are Whispersync for Voice-enabled, meaning you'll be able to easily switch between reading an ebook to listening to an audiobook without missing a single moment of the story, but there are thousands that are.

If a title is enabled, it will pick up where you left off, even if switching from text to audio.

Apart from Whispersync, you can enjoy all the usual Kindle features such as Popular Highlights (identifies the passages with the most highlights), X-Ray (a reference tool), and customer reviews.