  UK Kindle owners to be charged 40% more for content

Amazon has u-turned on its launch promise not to charge international Kindle users more than it does US consumers, in a rip-off Britain move familiar to UK-based gadget fans who often suffer from inflated pricing.



Despite Amazon stating that "there are no additional fees for international customers" when the Kindle was announced for the UK market, the Guardian has discovered that UK users will in fact be charged 40% more than those in the States.



From the paper: "An Amazon.co.uk spokesman revealed that foreign customers would be paying $13.99 (£8.75) per book instead of the American price of $9.99 (£6.25). That amounts to a 40% premium for the same title".

Although UK users won't be charged the $1.99 roaming fee that Americans will have to pay for using the device abroad, it seems this is how the etailer will recuperate the costs of data charges from AT&T's global partners for the OTA downloads.

Whether UK consumers will be happy to stump up almost half as much again as Americans pay for a digital product is yet to be seen - it certainly never hurt iTunes. Have your say on the matter in the comments box below.