These Amazon deals seem almost too good to be true

(Pocket-lint) - If you’re looking to score a fantastic deal on an Amazon device, now is your chance. Woot is offering a wide variety of factory-reconditioned and used Amazon devices at bargain prices throughout November. You can find handy gadgets for as low as $7.99, while even the most expensive pieces won’t cost more than $649.99.

Here are just some devices you should get your hands on before they sell out.

Echo Show 8 (First Generation, 2019)

The Echo Show 8 is a smart speaker with a display that can serve many purposes in your life. Besides playing Prime Video TV shows and movies, this device offers excellent video chat capabilities, allowing you to quickly connect with your favorite people. You can also use it to voice-control your smart home, set alarms and timers, and display your family photos.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Buy this all-encompassing device for $44.99

Echo Dot (Second Generation)

Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can make your life significantly easier. You can connect it to the Alexa voice service to play music, send messages, make calls, and inquire about the weather, news, and sports scores. Thanks to its sleek and compact design, it will easily blend in with the surrounding décor, allowing you to place it in any room in your home.

Get this convenient device for just $7.99

Echo (Fourth Generation)

If you’re a fan of the Echo’s distinct shape, you can go for the standard edition of this smart speaker. This spherical wonder offers rich sound and various hands-free opportunities. You can use it to assist you with everything, from getting the news to fully controlling your smart home.

Get Amazon Echo for $39.99.

Echo Glow

Echo Glow is a smart lamp built with kids in mind. You can pair it with any Alexa-compatible device to cycle through 16 colors or change brightness with your voice. This colorful device can help kids establish a routine and have fun following it. It’s also just what you need to sleep-train a toddler.

Purchase an Echo Glow for $12.99

Echo Frames

Echo Frames elevate eyeglasses to a whole new level. These smart audio glasses allow you instant, hands-free access to Alexa. They’re also designed to be lightweight and comfortable, help you save time, and focus better. You can use them to listen to Audible audiobooks, help you complete daily tasks, or control your smart home. Echo Frames glasses are prescription-ready.

Get a pair of innovative Echo Frames for $79.99.

Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

The Fire TV Omni Series smart TV is designed to bring you brilliant 4K entertainment. This Ultra HD TV has an exceptionally clear and vibrant picture for an immersive viewing experience. It allows easy access to all your favorite streaming services and apps, making it a one-stop shop for endless entertainment. And thanks to Alexa connectivity, you can stop frantically searching for your remote.

Buy Fire TV Omni Series for $259.99, $289.99, or $419.99, depending on the chosen size

Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote

A Fire TV Stick can turn almost any TV into an entertainment hub. Just plug it in and start streaming in a matter of minutes. The included Alexa Voice Remote is the best way to browse more than 190 channels, allowing you to quickly find, launch, and control any content.

Get this handy pair for $8.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 (Seventh Generation, 2017)

With a large HD display, over 2 million pixels, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, any movie, game, or song will sound and look amazing when played on the Amazon Fire HD 10. You can further elevate this experience by using the Alexa hands-free mode to open, play, and pause content and perform any other task for your convenience.

Enjoy Amazon Fire HD 10 for $24.99

Ring Video Doorbell 4

A Ring Video Doorbell 4 is everything you need to keep your home safe, thus providing you with much-needed peace of mind. This handy device will monitor your front door in real-time and send you a mobile notification when someone triggers the built-in motion sensors or rings the doorbell. Ring Video Doorbell 4 allows you to customize privacy zones and privacy audio.

Buy this helpful gadget for $129.99

Kindle Paperwhite (Previous Generation, 2018)

The evolution of books in the digital age has caused many avid readers to bid printed material farewell as they turn to e-books instead. A handy e-reader is all you need to access millions of books in just a few clicks. That’s precisely what you’ll get with Kindle Paperwhite. This lightweight e-reader allows you to read comfortably for hours, whether at home, on a plane, or a beach. It comes in a sleek, modern design with a glare-free display and laser-quality text.

Get Kindle Paperwhite for just $39.99

Don’t forget to check back since new devices will be added regularly until the offer expires on November 30 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.