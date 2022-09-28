Amazon Kindle Scribe is the first Kindle you can write on

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced its first Kindle eReader that comes with its own stylus.

The Kindle Scribe is much like a reMarkable in that you can write on its screen.

It has a 10.2-inch glare-free E Ink display with a 300ppi - the same resolution as the new entry-level Kindle or the Paperwhite. The touchscreen also allows images to fit the entire width, bezel to bezel.

As well as work like a normal Kindle, to read eBooks on purchased and/or downloaded from the Kindle Store, you can work on the Scribe - including documents sent to it from within Microsoft Word (after a software update coming in 2023).

Writing on the Kindle Scribe is similar to writing on paper, so you can also take quick notes, with Amazon claiming that it's like putting post-its on the screen.

There's a front-light to also use the device at night or in low-light conditions. And, it can be used for long periods as it is lighter than a tablet, with a thickness of just 5.8mm.

It'll be available from the holiday season for $339 in the US, with a four-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited. That gives you access to many thousands of eBooks, newspapers and comic books at no extra cost.

There will also be two differemt stylus pens, Basic and Premium. Both are similarly sensitive, but the Premium version also comes with a digital eraser on the top and a customisable shortcut button.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability for the UK and Europe.

Writing by Rik Henderson.