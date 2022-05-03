(Pocket-lint) - Amazon will finally add EPUB support to its Kindle family of e-readers later in 2022.

EPUB has been the popular format of choice for other eBook readers for many years, but Amazon always chose not to support it for one reason or another. Now it has confirmed that the file type will soon be allowed when using a Send to Kindle app on PC, Mac or through a Chrome browser.

Some Android apps also allow you to tranfer files via Send to Kindle by using the Share button.

Alternatively, you can send files to your Kindle ereader via email. Each Kindle has a unique email address and you can forward files to your device by attaching it to a dedicated mail.

All EPUBs sent to a Kindle will need to be free of DRM to work.

Unfortunately, while EPUB support is added, Amazon is removing the ability to transfer MOBI and AZW files to a Kindle.

Existing documents and eBooks in those file types already stored on your machine will continue to work, but you will no longer be able to use the Send to Kindle apps or documents service to put new ones onto your reader.

"MOBI is an older file format and won't support the newest Kindle features for documents," explained Amazon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.