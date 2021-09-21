(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has taken the wraps off their latest lineup of Kindle devices, and the star of the show is the fifth-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which is set to feature USB-C for the very first time on a Kindle device, a larger display 6.8-inch display, Qi wireless charging, and a warm backlighting option to bring it in line with Amazon’s much more luxuriously priced $279 / £229 Kindle Oasis offering.

The three new devices are all classified under the Paperwhite family: the new Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition. While there isn’t too much to separate the three devices, the differences are as follows.

The standard $139 Kindle Paperwhite comes in with only 8GB of storage and no wireless charging capabilities, while the more premium-priced $189 Signature Edition offers four times the storage (32GB) and Qi wireless charging.

As per the Kids Edition, Amazon is basically selling a standard Paperwhite with the addition of a colourful kids-friendly case with an extended two-year warranty where the company claims they’ll replace the device no questions asked in the first two years should your child manage to break it.

Interestingly, Amazon has seemingly ditched the traditional cellular models typically offered, instead simply choosing to make all three devices Wi-Fi only.

At any rate, all three new Kindle Paperwhites are scheduled to launch on 27 October in the United States and on 10 November in the UK.