How to get your Kindle to display book cover art

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has enabled a feature that's probably going to be popular. Rather than just showing random images when the screen is in standby, you'll now be able to have it show the cover of the book you're reading.

Thanks to having an E Ink display, the Kindle holds an image when it goes to sleep - and now you can select the cover of the book you're reading to be displayed, instead of that pile of pens or old typesetting kit.

It's a great way to remind you what you're reading, as well as to draw you back into that gripping novel you're halfway through.

Getting the cover art to display is easy, but you'll need a compatible Kindle and the latest version of the Kindle software, which not all regions have at the time of writing.

Compatible models: Kindle (8th, 10th Gen), Kindle Paperwhite (7th, 10th Gen), Kindle Oasis (8th, 9th, 10th Gen), and Kindle Voyage (7th Gen). The easiest way to find the device type you have is via your Amazon account here.

You'll also need to have an ad-free Kindle, because obviously the lockscreen art would replace where the adverts would go.

If you meet all those criteria head into settings > all settings > device options and you should have the option to Show Cover at the top of the page.

Once switched on it will adopt the art of the book you're reading, whether that's the latest boast-worth prize winner, or that guilty pleasure you found on the free list in Prime Reading.

Writing by Chris Hall.