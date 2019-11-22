Amazon started its Black Friday sales on 22 November and some of the best discounts come from Amazon's own devices. If you're looking to save on a Kindle, then there's plenty to be saved.

Amazon is discounting all the Kindle models - the Kindle for Kids, Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis.

Here are how all the Kindle deals break down:

• Kindle (2019), now £54.99 (save £15): The basic Kindle is far from basic, offering front lighting that used to cost a lot more, battery life that lasts for weeks and access to thousands of Kindle book. View the deal on Amazon.

• Kindle Kids Edition, now £69.99 (save £30): The Kids Edition is the same as the Kindle above, but comes with a case, 2-year warranty and 1-year access to Fire for Kids Unlimited giving access to loads of age-appropriate books. Click here for this Amazon deal.

• Kindle Paperwhite (2018), now £84.99 (save £35): The Kindle Paperwhite is the grown-up Kindle, offering front lighting but also waterproofing to keep you protected at the pool. It also has double the storage of the basic Kindle, which is great if you want to download Audible books. See the Kindle Paperwhite deal on Amazon.

• Kindle Oasis (2019), now £179.99 (save £50): The pinnacle of Kindles, the Oasis has everything that the other models offer, but is thinner and lighter, has a larger display at 7-inches and also has adaptive colour temperature for the front lighting to reduce blue light in the evenings. It's the best of the best. See the Kindle Oasis deal on Amazon UK.

These deals will be running for the next week, officially ending on 3 December. You can keep up with all the Black Friday offers from Amazon on our official Amazon page.