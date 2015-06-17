New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2015 revealed with double resolution display

Amazon has just announced a new Kindle Paperwhite. The successor to the previous Paperwhite has been upgraded while keeping a low price.

The new Kindle Paperwhite has double the resolution that the last offered. That's an impressive 300ppi, putting it on a par with the Kindle Voyage. But unlike the Voyage this remains aimed at the more affordable ereader market.

The Kindle Voyage, by comparison, offers a higher contrast display and bezel tap page turns. But then it is priced higher than the latest Kindle Paperwhite.

Also new to the latest Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon's new typesetting engine and its latest font, Bookerly.

The previous problem with reading on the older software was that the Paperwhite forced a central justified layout without proper hyphenation. The new engine fixes that. Amazon says character spacing within words is now adjusted depending on adjacent letter. This will also mean it can handle larger fonts better than previously.

The new engine will also work within the Kindle Fire tablets and on iOS via an update.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is available now on Amazon for pre-order prices at £110 for Wi-Fi only or £170 for Wi-Fi and free 3G. The release date for the new paperwhite is 30 June.

READ: Amazon Kindle Voyage review: A first-class trip