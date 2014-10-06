New Kindle Fire tablet might serve up free news from magazine-style Washington Post app

Jeff Bezos is the founder and CEO of Amazon. He also bought The Washington Post last year. And now he wants to you to enjoy both services from a single device.

The Washington Post has been developing a news app that displays articles in a magazine-style format, according to Businessweek. The app is for Amazon's Kindle Fire lineup, which is primarily used to pipe Prime content, and will come preinstalled. It should launch this autumn, alongside a new 8.9-inch Kindle Fire tablet.

Three unnamed sources reportedly said the Post's effort currently goes by the codename Project Rainbow, and that the news app will be initially free for anyone who buys the larger Kindle. The app will launch at a later date for other Kindle tablets, as well as Apple's iPad and Android devices, with a monthly subscription fee.

The Post is a daily newspaper that is widely circulated in Washington, D.C. The idea is that the new Post app, which would be Bezos' first attempt at uniting his two businesses, will expand the Post's reach. It might even attract new people to the Kindle Fire lineup, because they'd get access to free news with a focus on US politics.

We've contacted Amazon for a comment and will update if more news becomes available.

