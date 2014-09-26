Amazon Kindle Unlimited UK: Everything you need to know about the Spotify for books

Following a successful launch in the US just a few months ago, Amazon has launched its Kindle Unlimited service in the UK.

You can use Kindle Unlimited to download and read an unlimited quantity of ebooks and audiobooks for a set monthly fee, and you can expect any kinks the service might have to already be ironed out before it reached these shores. Americans have been using the services since July, after all. Thus, if you're looking for a way to get access to tonnes of books without having to spend a lot of money, look no further. Considered the Spotify of reading, Kindle Unlimited is likely the best option out there.

Keep reading if you want to learning more about what Amazon is offering, because Pocket-lint has explained everything you need to know.

What is Amazon Kindle Unlimited?

Online retail giant Amazon offers a monthly subscription plan to customers known as Kindle Unlimited. Once subscribed, you will have unlimited access to more than 650,000 Kindle ebook titles and 7,000 Audible audiobooks. It's not every book on Amazon.co.uk or Audible, but many of the best sellers are included. You just need to look for the titles marked with the Kindle Unlimited logo.

How much does Kindle Unlimited cost?

Amazon's subscription fee for Kindle Unlimited is £7.99 a month, it is not tied to a Prime subscription - which already includes Kindle Lenders Library, which is different. You can use your credit card on file with Amazon to pay the monthly fee, and you're allowed to cancel your subscription at any time by visiting your Amazon account and adjusting your settings.

Is there a free trial?

Yes, there is a 30-day free trial available to all customers interested. Go to www.amazon.co.uk/ku-freetrial to start your free trial.

When does Kindle Unlimited kick off in the UK?

Kindle Unlimited is available now.

How can you access Kindle Unlimited books?

All ebooks and audiobooks available through Kindle Unlimited are accessible across a range of devices and platforms, not just Amazon's own Kindle eBook readers or Fire tablets.

You will of course be able to read or listen with a Kindle or Fire device, for instance, or you could simply install the free Kindle Reading App on a separate compatible smartphone or tablet (iPhone, iPad, Android tablets, Android phones, Windows Phone, PC, Mac, and Windows 8).

What are some example titles available?

Amazon emphasised that customers can choose from many best-selling books such as the Harry Potter series, The White Tiger, and Hunger Games. There are also professionally-narrated audiobooks from Audible, including Life of Pi, A Day at the Office, and Great Expectations.

You can also browse "hundreds of thousands" of ebooks exclusive to Kindle Unlimited, such as: Because She Loves Me, The Thief Taker, Slaughterhouse-Five, The Hangman's Daughter series, War Brides, Watching Over You, Cry Baby, and James Duigan's Clean and Lean books.

Other notable ebook titles include The Hundred Year Old Man Who Jumped Out the Window, The Luminaries, The Etymologicon, Fractured, Death comes to Pemberley, The Detective's Daughter, World War Z, Cold in July, The Moaning of Life, the Tom Gates series, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the For Dummies series.

And notable audibook titles include Into the Darkest Corner, Gray Justice, The Magpies, Watch Over Me, Finding Emma, Wuthering Heights, and Treasure Island.

How do you select a ebook or audiobook to enjoy?

As mentioned above, once you've subscribed online any ebook or audiobook that is Kindle Unlimited-eligible will have the Kindle Unlimited logo on it. You can simply select that title from Amazon's Kindle Store, choose "Read for £0.00", and away you go.

Does Kindle Unlimited feature Amazon's Whispersync technology?

Yes, sort of. Only some titles - though Amazon described it as "thousands" of titles - in the Kindle Unlimited library are Whispersync for Voice-enabled, meaning you'll be able to easily switch between reading an ebook to listening to an audiobook without missing a single moment of the story. It will pick up where you left of, even if switching from text to audio.

What are some other features?

Apart from Whispersync, Amazon said you can enjoy all the usual Kindle features such as Popular Highlights (identifies the passages with the most highlights), X-Ray (a reference tool), and customer reviews.

Want to know more?

For more details on Kindle Unlimited, visit www.amazon.co.uk/kindleunlimited.