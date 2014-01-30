  Amazon Kindle gets a price cut, now only £59

Amazon has slashed £10 off the price of the entry-level Amazon Kindle, meaning you can now pick one up for £59.

The entry-level model offers a 6-inch E Ink display and buttons across the bottom for navigation. It comes with Wi-Fi to keep you connected to the Kindle Books store and has space to store 1,400 books on the internal 2GB memory.

It's lightweight at 170g and, thanks to the glare-free E Ink display, you'll have no problem reading it in bright conditions, so it's perfect for reading when lying on the beach or next to the pool. The battery will also typically last you 3-4 weeks.

This model doesn't however offer the front-lit display of the Kindle Paperwhite, which you can get from £109, giving you the added advantage of being able to read in the dark.

The reduced Amazon Kindle is available to buy from Amazon.