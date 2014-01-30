Amazon Kindle gets a price cut, now only £59
Amazon has slashed £10 off the price of the entry-level Amazon Kindle, meaning you can now pick one up for £59.
The entry-level model offers a 6-inch E Ink display and buttons across the bottom for navigation. It comes with Wi-Fi to keep you connected to the Kindle Books store and has space to store 1,400 books on the internal 2GB memory.
It's lightweight at 170g and, thanks to the glare-free E Ink display, you'll have no problem reading it in bright conditions, so it's perfect for reading when lying on the beach or next to the pool. The battery will also typically last you 3-4 weeks.
READ: Amazon Kindle (6-inch) review
This model doesn't however offer the front-lit display of the Kindle Paperwhite, which you can get from £109, giving you the added advantage of being able to read in the dark.
The reduced Amazon Kindle is available to buy from Amazon.
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
- Get the Honor 9 Lite for under £135
- Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
- TomTom back with two new sat navs, affordable Go Basic and Go Camper for caravan and camping enthusiasts
- The best portable power banks 2018: Top power packs to take with you
- New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
- Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
- Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off
Comments