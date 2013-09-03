  1. Home
Amazon new Kindle Paperwhite officially available for pre-order, ships on 30 September

Amid all the recent mobile news from Apple and Google, Amazon has decided to jump on board by officially announcing the new Kindle Paperwhite.

The announcement came just a few hours after the company accidentally published a product page for the Kindle Paperwhite 2 (called simply Kindle Paperwhite, even though it is a replacement).  It looked very similar to last year's Kindle Paperwhite, but Amazon says the new Paperwhite has a higher contrast E Ink display, 25 per cent faster processor, redesigned built-in light and improved touchscreen.

Read: Amazon accidentally outs Kindle Paperwhite 2

Other new features include integration with Amazon-owned Goodreads, built-in parental controls via a new mode called FreeTime, and a Smart Lookup tool that expands upon Amazon's X-ray feature with access to a full dictionary and Wikipedia. Features and specs that have remained the same include a 7.3-ounce weight, support for Wi-Fi and 3G, eight weeks of battery life, Kindle exclusives and more.

The new Kindle Paperwhite costs $119 (£77). It is available for pre-order in North America at Amazon.com,and  begin shipping on 30 September. The Wi-Fi and 3G model will cost $189 . It's not yet available for pre-order in North America, but it is expected to ship on 5 November.

Update: Amazon has just announced the release details for the new Kindle Paperwhite in the UK. It costs £109 and is available for pre-order right now at Amazon.co.uk. It will begin shipping on 9 October. The 3G version costs £169. Unlike the US, UK consumers can pre-order starting today at Amazon.co.uk and expect shipping to begin on 6 November.

