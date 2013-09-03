Amazon accidentally outs Kindle Paperwhite 2

With Apple having to put up with leaks of its new devices seemingly coming from its supply chain in China, you would think other manufacturers would be on high alert not to fall foul of similar spoilers. And you'd also think that they'd be a little more careful themselves. Amazon's latest leak, of its new Kindle eBook reader, has been outed by the massive online retailer itself.

Amazon.com unwittingly made live the new product pages of the Kindle Paperwhite 2 (called simply Kindle Paperwhite, even though it is a replacement) for a short while before taking them down again. However, its error has not gone unnoticed: Engadget managed to screengrab the details before they disappeared.

One of the two grabs lists everything we can expect to be new about the 2013 model of the Kindle Paperwhite. The display technology has been improved, with higher contrast and reflectivity. The built-in light is "next-generation", promising to keep the light spread more even. And the processor is 25 per cent faster, for quicker page turning and a smoother experience.

A 19 per cent "tighter touch grid" has been introduced for better response, and several new features are being implemented in the Kindle software. Kindle Page Flip allows you to skim through books page by page, scan by chapter or skip to the end without losing your place. Smart Lookup integrates a full dictionary with Amazon's own X-ray and Wikipedia. And Vocabulary Builder allows you to add words to a list to check later.

Goodreads integration, which connects with other readers and friends for recommendations and highlights, and Kindle FreeTime for Paperwhite, which tracks progress and awards achievements for younger readers, are features to be added at a later date.

Amazon lists the new Kindle Paperwhite as shipping on 30 September, in the US at least, for $119 (£77) with advertising, $139 without. Expect an official announcement soon.