Kindle Touch discontinued, Amazon focuses on Kindle Paperwhite

With the Kindle Paperwhite making its way to UK shores, Amazon has sneakily discontinued its extremely popular Kindle Touch eBook reader.

It's an obvious decision really, considering that the Paperwhite has been listed at exactly the same price points held formerly by the Touch - £109 Wi-Fi-only, or £169 with added 3G connectivity - but Amazon has withdrawn the non-lit model from Amazon.co.uk without highlighting the fact.

Amazon explained to Pocket-lint, however, that should you want the former model, it's still available at select retailers.

"Kindle Touch is still available to purchase through our high street retail partners. It is no longer available at Amazon.co.uk," we were told.



"If you're looking for an alternative then I'd recommend Kindle Paperwhite," a spokesman said.

Of course, considering that the differences in the measurements of both devices are fractional and the weight of each is the same, you could wonder why anybody would favour the Touch over the Paperwhite. However, we are surprised the price point wasn't dropped to offer a mid-range alternative that sits between the £69 Kindle and the £109 Paperwhite.

After all, the Kindle Keyboard 3G is still knocking about and that's an old warhorse now.

Are you sad that the Kindle Touch has disappeared? Let us know in the comments below...