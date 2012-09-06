  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Amazon Kindle gadget news

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite reader arrives to brighten your day, but UK will miss out

|
1/4  

Amazon has pronounced the arrival of the latest in its series of Kindle ebook readers. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has plenty going to talk about but the part you’ll want to know about most of all is, yes, it does have a light.

This front-lit, not back-lit, device has a superbright white light offering 25 per cent better contrast alongside a display with a pixel density of 212ppi - that’s a whole 62 per cent more pixels than before.

The so-called Paperwhite display is still touch-enabled with a capacitive screen and works by means of a kind of flattened out fibre optic source. Nano-imprinting technology is used to keep the lighting as even as possible and you'll still get huge battery life with up to eight weeks off a single charge.

The actual frame of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is just 9.1mm thick and has no buttons whatsoever. It’s black, which will help show off that bright screen, and still has the X-Ray feature from the Kindle Touch.

Naturally, you still get access to the Lending Library, free cloud storage and the wonderful Whispersync to ensure you pick up reading no matter where you left off.

As usual, there’s a Wi-Fi-only model, which comes in at $119, as well as an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 3G version for $179. Both can be pre-ordered now in the US for shipping on 1 October. UK prices and timings along with pictures when we get them.

PopularIn Gadgets
Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device
Birthday tech: The most popular in gadgets from the year you were born and beyond
Fancy your own HAL-9000 command computer?
Your TV remote will soon be able to order its own batteries
Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
Comments