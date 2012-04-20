  UK Kindle Touch starts shipping week early

Those in the UK who pre-ordered the Kindle Touch or Kindle Touch 3G have been getting a nice surprise today, as Amazon has released the devices a week earlier than anticipated. Originally slated to be in stock from 27 April, the new eBook readers are now already on sale (on 20 April).

"Orders from customers worldwide for our new line of electronic ink Kindles have exceeded our expectations," said Kindle EU's vice-president, Jorrit Van der Meulen.

"We know that UK customers are eager to get their hands on these new Kindles, which is why we’re delighted to be able to ship several days earlier than we planned."

Customers' devices are being dispatched in the order that they were pre-ordered, so if yours is yet to arrive, it will do soon. New customers can also place orders for both the Kindle Touch and Kindle Touch 3G from today, with Amazon.co.uk even offering next day delivery for those who subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Both eBook readers can also be bought from today at John Lewis, Dixons, Argos, Carphone Warehouse, Currys, PC World, Staples, Tesco and other UK retailers.

The Kindle Touch (Wi-Fi only) costs £109, while the Kindle Touch 3G (+ Wi-Fi) version will set you back £169.

Have you got your Kindle Touch or Kindle Touch 3G yet? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below...