Amazon Kindle Touch UK release date set for 27 April

Amazon has announced that it is launching the Amazon Kindle Touch and Kindle Touch 3G in the UK, following the debuts of the touchscreen-enabled e-book readers in the US last year.

The new UK models will be identical to the US versions, but will feature some software tweaks and bug fixes before an official update hits in the near future.

Those looking to ditch the keys altogether for their Kindle experience will be able to pre-order one from Amazon.co.uk or wait until they go on sale in the UK on 27 April at £109 for the Wi-Fi-only model and £169 for the Wi-Fi plus 3G model.

The Kindle 3G connectivity will be powered by Vodafone in the UK and doesn't need a contract because Amazon has factored the cost of using the network into its sale prices.

Like the £89 Kindle, the Kindle Touch features the same 6-inch screen. It weighs just 213g, with the Kindle Touch 3G being slightly heavier at 220g. Both promise two months of battery from a single charge.

The new models also feature something Amazon calls X-Ray, which allows you to see all the passages across a book that mention ideas, fictional characters, historical figures, places or topics of interest, as well as more detailed descriptions from Wikipedia.

“UK customers have been asking us to make Kindle Touch available on Amazon.co.uk and we are excited to do so today,” said Jorrit Van der Meulen, vice-president of the company's Kindle division in Europe.

However, customers holding out for the Kindle Fire, Amazon's Android-powered tablet, will be disappointed. Amazon has still not confirmed whether it will be launching the tablet in the UK, and refused to comment on questions by Pocket-lint on any plans to do so.

You can pre-order the Kindle Touch and Kindle Touch 3G from today

Are you likely to get a Kindle Touch? Or is the older Kindle still your fave? Let us know in the comments below...

