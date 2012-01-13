  New 'Send to Kindle': Non-book PC files to your Amazon ereader

Kindle has announced its new "Send to Kindle" software for the PC which attempts to make it super-easy to send PC files to your Kindle.

This has been possible previously using your Send-to-Kindle email address, but that involves a little messing around.

The Send to Kindle plugin solves this by offering quick file transfers. On its blog, Amazon says that: "From Windows Explorer, simply right-click on one or more documents and choose Send to Kindle. From any other Windows application that can print, select Print and choose Send to Kindle" making it really simple to move those files to your portable device for reading later.

You'll also get the usual benefits that the Kindle brings, so you can archive documents and download them to your device when you need them. You'll also get syncing, just as you do with Kindle books: "Your last page read along with bookmarks, notes and highlights are automatically synchronised for your documents (with the exception of PDFs) across your Kindle devices and supported Kindle reading apps."

Supported document formats include: DOC, DOCX, TXT, RTF, JPEG, JPG, GIF, PNG, BMP and PDF.

You can download the new Send to Kindle plugin here on Amazon.com.

As mentioned there is no Mac support yet, but expect it to come along soon enough.