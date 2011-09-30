  New Amazon Kindle selling like hot cakes

It isn’t going to be hitting shops for at least a couple of weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the new Kindle, announced earlier this week, becoming the number one selling gadget in the Amazon.co.uk Bestsellers list in the UK, and number 2 in the US list beaten only by the new Kindle Fire.

The new £89 or $79 (with adverts) ebook reader was announced earlier in the week to much fanfare in New York, as Amazon continues to dominate the ebook reader market.

The new model, which ditches the keyboard but doesn’t include a touchscreen, is designed to make reading your ebooks even cheaper and that’s clearly gone down well with would be Kindle readers.

Amazon doesn’t give sales figures for its devices, however the company’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, said at the launch that it was expecting to sell “many millions” of the new models when they come out.

In the US the new Kindle is available now, while in the UK it goes on sale on 12 October.

You can read Pocket-lint's review of the new model and see if it is the best Kindle yet?

