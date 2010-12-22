  1. Home
Amazon shifts 8 million Kindles in 2010

So much for the iPad being a Kindle-killer.

Bloomberg Businessweek is reporting that Amazon is on course to have sold a whopping 8 million of its ebook reading devices in 2010 - at least 60 per cent more devices than was predicted.

The 8 million figure would totally eclipse the 5 million estimate and is also up 233 per cent on last years total Kindle sales of 2.4 million.

2010 has been a bumper year for the Kindle, with the DX second-generation landing in January, the DX Graphite hitting the US in July and the third-generation Kindle 3 launching to both the US and the UK in August.

Amazon doesn't officially state numbers of sold units, so the figures are based on Bloomberg's source's statements.

Amazon Kindle 3G + Wi-Fi review

