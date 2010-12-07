Kindle for the Web coming early 2011

Amazon has announced that it's launching Amazon Kindle for the Web, a new HTML 5 version of its Kindle reader app that will allow people to read their eBooks from any browser.

The new offering will mean that users can access their Kindle titles without the need to download a dedicated app for their PC, iPad, or any other tablet or device.

Users will be able to set line spacing, font, words per line and much more, all via the browser. Plus, books can be viewed in full colour, with rich, detailed pictures and additional content.

The service will also be able to access Kindle books that have been bookmarked on other devices, and picked up where the reader last left off, no matter the platform.

Kindle for the web will be launching in 2011, Amazon has confirmed, and will be available in the Chrome Web Store, and elsewhere on the Internet.