  Amazon UK Kindle Store goes live

Amazon's UK Kindle Store has gone live in the UK bringing with it the chance for users, who've already imported a Kindle or are using the Kindle app on the iPhone, Android, Mac or PC, the chance to buy books locally.

Users will be able to choose from over 400,000 books, including 84 of the 100 Nielsen UK bestsellers.

Amazon says that the new UK Kindle Store features a vast selection of titles, including new releases and bestsellers, from UK authors including Terry Pratchett, Ian Rankin, Martina Cole, Sophie Kinsella and Ken Follett - in addition to the 1 million free titles already available to download and read on Kindle.



“The all-new Kindle will begin shipping at the end of the month, but customers can start reading books from the massive UK Kindle Store today by downloading any of our free Kindle apps for the most popular devices", says Russ Grandinetti, vice president of Kindle Content, Amazon.com.

In an attempt to entice people in, Amazon is offering a selection of books for under £10 with some as low as £2.70.

Below are Kindle book prices for a selection of Amazon.co.uk’s current bestsellers:



The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest, Stieg Larsson, £2.70

The Help, Kathryn Stockett, £2.79

One Day, David Nicholls, £2.79

The Lost Symbol, Dan Brown, £3.41

The Legacy, Katherine Webb, £3.35

Eclipse, Stephenie Meyer, £3.14

I Shall Wear Midnight, Terry Pratchett, £8.54

Artemis Fowl and the Atlantis Complex Eoin Colfer, £5.84

Eat, Pray, Love, Elizabeth Gilbert, £3.58

The Third Man, Peter Mandelson, £11.25

The launch of the new UK Kindle store comes 1-month ahead of the launch of a new Kindle due on 27 August.