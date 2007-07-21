Beckham debuts new adidas +Predator Absolute Globe

David Beckham will officially debut his new, specially developed adidas football boots on his first match for the Los Angeles Galaxy against the English premier league club, Chelsea FC. The specially designed +Predator Absolute is called “Globe”, inspired by David’s incomparable global relevance and experience.

The +Predator Absolute “Globe” is a part of the 7th generation of Predator football boots exclusively designed and developed with and for David Beckham, featuring a uniquely created map graphic which symbolises the global impact that David Beckham brought to every single corner of the football world. The boot is designed with the colours white and red.

This special +Predator Absolute “Globe” is part of David’s exclusive product range with his signature logo. The David Beckham +Predator Absolute “Globe” has been available at selected retailers from 1 July 2007 at a price of £120.

The +Predator Absolute features PowerPulse technology which shifts the centre of gravity closer to the point of impact. Want more power? Then simply insert the PowerPulse insoles. Want the lightest Predator ever? Then it’s a matter of moments to swap.

PowerPulse technology was developed in co-operation with the University of Calgary and delivers the sort of sweet spot science more usually found in golf clubs. Scientists found that shooting with these boots increased ball speed by 2% compared to the most recent Predator, or by 5% compared to a standard football boot.

The boot comes with two insoles, one with a specially positioned 40g weight and one without. The weight, which has been moved from other parts of the boot, sits behind the foot at the point of impact creating maximum power transfer. The interchangeable insoles allow players to customise to their needs, providing the most powerful Predator ever, or the lightest.

adidas is the official sponsor, supplier and licensee of all 13 Major League Soccer teams as a part of the long-term partnership signed between adidas, MLS and Soccer United Marketing in 2004.