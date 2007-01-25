Maria Kirilenko presents adidas by Stella McCartney ss07 Tennis Collection

Newcomer Maria Kirilenko continues to be the exclusive face of the adidas by Stella McCartney tennis range for 2007. Entering the second year, the young Russian tennis player will present highlight tennis pieces of apparel and footwear at the main tournaments kicking off with the Australian Open.

In the new season Maria Kirilenko will be wearing the lightweight tennis shoe Yashila that is built on a Feather sole unit and comes with an asymmetrical lacing system. Apparel key styles include the tennis vest and the new graceful tennis dress showcasing higher waisted proportions. Going down a much more elegant direction with refined collar executions and pleating details, strong influences also come from men’s tailoring without compromising on femininity and the sport performance angle.

“For me the new adidas by Stella McCartney tennis range represents what women’s tennis should be all about: true performance and elegance. I love the design, colours and the functionality of the products. All the apparel is breathable and comfortable to play in and the Yashila provides me with the cushioning, support and comfort I need on court. I just love the new range and can’t wait for the new season to start”, says Maria Kirilenko.

Colours of the highlighted tennis outfits are picking up on the spring/summer 07 colour palette that redefines once more traditional sports colours through the introduction of the muted delicate seed pearl and white alongside green tones that reflect the general retro inspiration of the range.

The spring/summer 07 tennis collection will be available as of mid-February in high-end department stores, adidas Sport Performance stores, Stella McCartney stores and selected sports retailers all around the world. Prices range from 45 to 160 euros.