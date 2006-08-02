adidas +Predator Absolute featuring PowerPulse technology

Footballers always want more power and control and now you can get it with the most powerful adidas football boot ever, the +Predator Absolute.

The +Predator Absolute features PowerPulse technology which shifts the centre of gravity closer to the point of impact. Want more power? Then simply insert the PowerPulse insoles. Want the lightest Predator ever? Then it’s a matter of moments to swap.

PowerPulse technology was developed in co-operation with the University of Calgary and delivers the sort of sweet spot science more usually found in golf clubs. Scientists found that shooting with these boots increased ball speed by 2% compared to the most recent Predator, or by 5% compared to a standard football boot.

The boot comes with two insoles, one with a specially positioned 40g weight and one without. The weight, which has been moved from other parts of the boot, sits behind the foot at the point of impact creating maximum power transfer. The interchangeable insoles allow players to customise to their needs, providing the most powerful Predator ever, or the lightest.

The radical re-design of the boot also applies to the Engineered Predator Technology (the famous rubber fins) resulting in a striking new look and snug fit. Perfect for adidas superstars like Michael Ballack and Steven Gerrard.