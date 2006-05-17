adidas World Cup boots in 32 designs

adidas presents 32 football boot designs, inspired by the team colours of the 32 nations participating in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Every nation will have its very own +F50 Tunit design featuring a variety of country colours and details. Some of the shoes will be widely available in retail, others will be produced in limited editions only. The +F50 Tunit 32 designs will only be made available as upper components of the modular TUNIT concept.

During the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the +F50 TUNIT 32 concept will also be endorsed on the field of play. Amongst the athletes wearing the product will be players such as Lionel Messi (Argentina and FC Barcelona), Lukas Podolski (Germany and 1. FC Cologne), Zé Roberto (Brazil and FC Bayern Munich), Nigel de Jong (Holland and Hamburg SV) and Nicolas Anelka (France and Fenerbahçe).

Lionel Messi said: “I think the boot designs look great and the amount of stories and details that have gone into each and every one of them is amazing. But obviously, I personally believe the Argentina boot is the most beautiful one of all. I’m really looking forward to the World Cup and these boots obviously make me feel even more excited!”

+F50 TUNIT Technology

- The lightweight Chassis provides reduced weight through less material usage. This chassis also features the ClimaCool upper. This chassis weighs 75gr.

- The Comfort Chassis provides additional comfort, cushioning and shock absorption at high pressure points, such as the heel and the forefoot ball area. This chassis weighs 84gr.

- The Orthopaedic Chassis features reductions in the sock liner to allow the usage of personal orthopaedic in-socks.

- The specially developed adiHex micro fibre is thin, soft and strong. The use of this unique material allows adidas to produce a very lightweight, yet highly resistant performance boot. The end result: a stunning looking, incredible durable, very comfortable and easy to maintain football boot.

- ClimaCool provides a 360° cooling effect for the entire foot through the adiHex/mesh upper construction and ventilation cut-outs in the outsole.

- The lace cover provides a cleaner kicking surface to reduce missed shots and passes.

Let's just hope that people stop breaking metatarsals so we actually get to see some football.