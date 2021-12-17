(Pocket-lint) - Square Enix and Marvel have teased a full collection of Guardians of the Galaxy inspired sneakers with Adidas.

The collection is set to launch in 2022 and features six shoes inspired by the characters from the franchise.

Star-Lord gets two of his own, while Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket get one model each.

"A key starting point for the design of each sneaker was the unique visual cues from each of the characters – whether it’s the stitching details on Star-Lord’s leather jacket, Groot’s earthy colour palette, or Drax’s unmistakable tattoos," said Adidas senior designer James Liu, in a Square Enix press release.

"From there, we wanted to inlay various design discovery elements that helped further bring the story of each character to life. Bringing it all together across the collection are unique signifiers for this original take on Guardians of the Galaxy as a Super Hero team – with matching sock liners, hang tags, labels, and packaging."

The shoes chosen for the collection are as follows:

Star-Lord - Forum Hi 84 and Forum Mid

Gamora - ZX 2K Boost 2.0

Drax - Ozelia

Groot - NMD R1

Rocket - ZX 1K Boost

There's a good range of silhouettes included to suit a variety of tastes and we are impressed with the subtle detailing.

Marvel released a full interview with James Lui that can be found here. There's no word on pricing or availability yet, but we'd advise keeping a close eye as this release is sure to be a hit with Guardians of the Galaxy fans everywhere.