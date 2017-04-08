Adidas shows off the first 3D-printed sneakers it'll mass produce by 2018
By next year, companies will stop prototyping with 3D printers and will finally start mass-producing.
Well, at least Adidas plans to, with a sneaker called Futurecraft 4D. The shoe-maker has been dabbling with 3D printing and manufacturing for a while, but it plans to ramp up efforts by 2018. Its new Futurecraft 4D shoe has a mid-sole that it designed using a process known as Continuous Liquid Interface Production. The sole is pulled out of a container of liquid polymer resin and molded using ultraviolet light.
