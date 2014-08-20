Adidas Originals Snap Case for iPhone 5S hands-on: Celebrating the World Cup winners in style

It took about 10 seconds for someone to go "wow, that's cool" when we took out our iPhone 5S sporting the Germany-styled version of the Adidas Originals Snap Case. Admittedly, we were in Germany at the time and the team had recently won the World Cup, but the person saying it was actually a journalist from the UK.

That's because anybody of a certain age - basically those who were teenagers in the 80s - will hold a place in their hearts for Adidas Originals clothing and footwear. And now the accessories too.

We've already said how much we like the look of the Adidas Originals headphones by Monster, and we're particularly enamoured by the 3-Stripes and Trefoil-endowed iPhone cases too.

There are several colours and styles in the range, mainly based on teams that competed in this year's World Cup tournament, but we do genuinely believe that the German one is the coolest. It reminds us of a pair of much loved Adidas Beckenbauer trainers we once owned.

In terms of the materials used, the surround is a tight-fitting plastic, while the stripes and rear panel are faux leather. It feels solid in the hand and like it would genuinely provide protection from scuffs and scrapes.

Adidas has also released a booklet style range of cases if you need protection for the front too.

All of the cases are available now from the Apple Store for £24.95 for the Snap Cases, £29.95 for the Booklet Cases.