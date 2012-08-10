Adidas looks to future digital Olympic Games with the Twitter training shoe concept

To celebrate its role as official sportswear sponsor of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Adidas has been running its "miadidas Customisers" campaign, commissioning artists to customise training shoes, with one of two made every day being given to an athlete, the other to an online winner.

The latest, by world-renowned footwear customiser Nash Money, has been built to honour the digital aspect to this year's Games, that has been more prevalent than ever before. His Social Media Shoe is a red AdiPower Barricade adapted so that it can receive tweets and display them on a small, external LCD screen.

There are plenty of athletes tweeting from the London 2012 Olympics, including Usain Bolt who posted, after winning the 200 metres sprint final: "Thanks to all my real fans and people who believe in me. I am now a living legend that's for sure."

And earlier in the tournament, some members of Team GB ran the risk of facing the brand police's wrath by tweeting about their Union Jack-adorned Beats headphones.

However, with the Social Media Shoe, not only can you tweet the athlete back, you can tweet them while they are on the track itself.

Well, that's the theory, anyway. Nash Money's concept art is exactly that at present. While it works, it's currently sitting in the Adidas media lounge rather than on a runner's foot. You can still send a message to @adidasbarricade though, and might even get a tweet back in return.

As well as the internal parts of a mobile phone built into the shoe, it has LED lighting embedded into the iconic three stripes that can change colour via remote control. The shoe itself monitors Twitter to see any mentions it might be getting. And a one-off case for a Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet has been made from Adidas Barricade shoe materials.

Nuts, who's to say it won't be all the trend come Rio 2016?

Find out more about the Social Media Shoe on Adidas' official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/adidas.

What do you think of the Social Media Shoes? Could you see some of the athletes wearing them in the future? Let us know in the comments below...