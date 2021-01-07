  1. Home
eBay is offering 20 percent off selected tech including Dyson, Panasonic and more

- The offer is live until 11:59pm on the 10th of January 2021

(Pocket-lint) - To celebrate the new year, eBay.co.uk is offering 20 per cent off selected items from selected sellers. To redeem the offer, use code PACKUP20 at checkout. 

The offer is live until 11:59pm on the 10th of January 2021. 

You will have to spend at least £15 and the maximum discount you can redeem is £75, but that means you can get great discounts across many retailers on the site. 

To get the discount, just place your items in your basket and enter the following code during checkout: PACKUP20. It really is that simple. You can use the code three times if you wish.

Items included in the 20 percent off offer

ITEM

NOW PRICE

WAS PRICE

SAVING

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum - Refurbished

£319.99

£399.99

£80 / 20%

Panasonic TX-55HX580BZ 55" SMART 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV

£303.99

£379.99

£76 / 20%

De'Longhi Brilliante ICMJ210.1BK 10-Cup Filter Ground Coffee Machine

£36.79

£45.99

£9.20 / 20%

The offer is only eligible at eBay UK. We'll bring you more eBay offers whenever we get them.

Writing by Dan Grabham.