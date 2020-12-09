Currys PC World Black Friday fail sees some customers not get what they'd paid for

(Pocket-lint) - Currys PC World has admitted that an outage on its website meant some customers didn't get the Black Friday deals they should have.

In a BBC piece which first highlighted the issue, Currys said it would have to deal with complaints "on a case-by-case basis".

However, in a statement emailed to Pocket-lint, Currys says it will honour Black Friday prices on any orders that were confirmed and then cancelled. If you've been affected, you should contact Currys customer service post-haste.

The issue adds to complaints around the UK PlayStation 5 on sale date where Currys built up a queue of over 100,000 people only for it to turn round and say that the pre-order was "on hold" before finally tweeting that it actually didn't have any stock.

The statement we were sent reads: "We will be honouring promotional prices for any customer who placed an order between 25th November and 1st December and received an email confirmation of purchase but then had the order cancelled. If we are out of stock on their item of choice we will give the customer a 10% discount off a similar product."

As many Black Friday products are often end-of-line, there could be a lot of 10 percent discounts offered instead,

Currys says the issue occurred due to an outage during the afternoon on Black Friday: "We can confirm that transactions made by gift cards and some Order & Collect purchases were affected but home delivery was not. Any customer who paid by gift card had funds put back in full by 8.00pm on Wednesday 2nd December.

"Those customers whose Order & Collect purchases were cancelled were informed as soon as possible and they were able to replace their order the same weekend and still take advantage of our Black Friday promotions."

