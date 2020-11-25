Bosch cordless garden gear is up to 40 percent off at Amazon UK

(Pocket-lint) - It's not really the season for it, but there are excellent deals on top-notch cordless Bosch garden gear at Amazon UK currently. Savings are up to 40 percent depending on which deal you go for.

So whether you're thinking ahead to Spring or need to trim the front hedge in time for having relatives in your Christmas bubble, these Bosch cordless garden deals are for you.

Bosch Rotak 34 R Electric Rotary Lawn Mower - now £78.49, save £51.50 (was £130): 1300W motor ensures a reliable cut in long or wet grass, 34cm cutting diameter, stackable grassbox. Height adjustment. See the Bosch lawnmower deal at Amazon UK

Bosch Cordless Hedge Trimmer AHS 50-20 LI - now £89.60, save £55.40 (was £145): Cordless hedge trimmer with sawing function (special teeth on the front of the blade), blade guard and universal power-for-all battery pack. See the Bosch hedge trimmer deal at Amazon UK

Bosch ALB 36 LI Cordless Leaf Blower - now £151.49, save £65.17 (was £216.66): Work anywhere with maximum mobility and variable speed. See the Bosch leaf blower deal at Amazon UK

Bosch Shredder AXT Rapid 2200 - now £146, save £59.81 (was £205.81): Work anywhere with maximum mobility and variable speed. See the Bosch shredder deal at Amazon UK

Writing by Dan Grabham.