Ericsson reveals futuristic Spider Computer concept

We got invited to look into the future by Ericsson at the Taiwan Broadband show, as the company has done some studies on what the connected world will look like in 2020.



Ericsson was showing off a few concepts of what they expect to see in terms of consumer interactivity with various devices and how people would use these devices in 2020.



One of the concepts which Ericsson has created something of a working prototype of is the Spider Computer. This was initially meant as a computer for third world countries, but was changed to become something more of a portable computer during the study.



The current prototype has a built-in pico projector, a laser keyboard and a memory card reader. Ericsson is working on a clever way to integrate a long lasting battery and of course internet connectivity.



The Spider Computer mock-up looks like something out of a sci-fi movie as it stands on three legs that are meant to fold into the device itself. It’s all black and it almost looks as if it’ll come alive at any moment and start to attack you.



It’s always interesting to see a company’s vision of the future, but the biggest hurdle in this case seems to be how to power the separate devices rather than how to integrate all the technology Ericsson wants to fit into its futuristic concept.



You can read more about Ericsson’s vision of the year 2020 over at http://www.ericsson.com/ericsson/corpinfo/2020/